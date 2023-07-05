Logistics Operation School, Advanced Ground Transportation Operation School Overview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



United States Marine Corps Advanced Ground Transportation Operation School Instructors provide Marines with training to comply and sustain the readiness standards to ensure logistical proficiency in effort to support air, ground and logistics, at Logistics Operation School, Camp Johnson, NC. Doing so, Marines are successful wherever they will go in the fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Ashley G. Spencer)