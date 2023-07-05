Logistics Operation School, Advanced Ground Transportation Operation School Overview

United States Marine Corps Advanced Ground Transportation Operation School Instructors provide Marines with training to comply and sustain the readiness standards to ensure logistical proficiency in effort to support air, ground and logistics, at Logistics Operation School, Camp Johnson, NC. Doing so, Marines are successful wherever they will go in the fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Ashley G. Spencer)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 12:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889416
|VIRIN:
|230404-M-BQ232-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109746528
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|CAMP JOHNSON, NC, US
|Hometown:
|CAMP JOHNSON, NC, US
|Hometown:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
