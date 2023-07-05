Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics Operation School, Advanced Ground Transportation Operation School Overview

    CAMP JOHNSON, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Video by Cpl. Ashley Spencer 

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools

    United States Marine Corps Advanced Ground Transportation Operation School Instructors provide Marines with training to comply and sustain the readiness standards to ensure logistical proficiency in effort to support air, ground and logistics, at Logistics Operation School, Camp Johnson, NC. Doing so, Marines are successful wherever they will go in the fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Ashley G. Spencer)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 12:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889416
    VIRIN: 230404-M-BQ232-1001
    Filename: DOD_109746528
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: CAMP JOHNSON, NC, US 
    Hometown: CAMP JOHNSON, NC, US
    Hometown: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    This work, Logistics Operation School, Advanced Ground Transportation Operation School Overview, by Cpl Ashley Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Motor Transportation
    Logistics Operations School
    LOS
    AGTOS
    Advanced Ground Transportation Operation School

