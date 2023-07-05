Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMO USBP Tucson Hoist Rescue B-Roll 230703

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    TUCSON, Ariz. — Air and Marine Operations and U.S. Border Patrol rescued two U.S. citizens suffering from heat stress near Montana Peak, south of Arivaca, Arizona.

    On Monday, July 3, Tucson Border Patrol agents responded to two U.S. Citizens requesting immediate medical assistance. One person was falling in and out of consciousness and the second person was suffering from extreme heat stress.

    Due to the terrain and no suitable place available to land, an Air and Marine Rescue Specialist and a Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) paramedic were lowered to the scene using the helicopters hoist to assess the injuries.

    The aircrew evacuated the man and woman to Banner University Medical Center for further medical treatment and evaluation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 10:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889409
    VIRIN: 230703-H-D0456-1001
    Filename: DOD_109746421
    Length: 00:04:38
    Location: AZ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMO USBP Tucson Hoist Rescue B-Roll 230703, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    rescue
    Border Patrol
    BORSTAR
    CBP Air and Marine
    CBPSAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT