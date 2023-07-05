AMO USBP Tucson Hoist Rescue B-Roll 230703

TUCSON, Ariz. — Air and Marine Operations and U.S. Border Patrol rescued two U.S. citizens suffering from heat stress near Montana Peak, south of Arivaca, Arizona.
On Monday, July 3, Tucson Border Patrol agents responded to two U.S. Citizens requesting immediate medical assistance. One person was falling in and out of consciousness and the second person was suffering from extreme heat stress.
Due to the terrain and no suitable place available to land, an Air and Marine Rescue Specialist and a Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) paramedic were lowered to the scene using the helicopters hoist to assess the injuries.
The aircrew evacuated the man and woman to Banner University Medical Center for further medical treatment and evaluation.
