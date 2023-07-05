Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Secretary General welcomes Ministers of Foreign Affairs from Türkiye, Sweden and Finland (6 July 23)

    BELGIUM

    06.07.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomes Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström and Finnish Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on 06 July 2023

    Usage rights
    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 10:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889404
    VIRIN: 230706-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109746397
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: BE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    SG

