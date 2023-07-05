Coast Guard promotes Operation Dry Water

Petty Officer 3rd Class Fabian Perez, a maritime enforcement specialist from Coast Guard Station Mayport, educates the public on Operation Dry Water and the importance of not drinking and boating, Jun. 30, 2023. The mission of ODW is to reduce the number of alcohol- and drug-related accidents and fatalities through increased recreational boater awareness and by fostering a stronger and more visible deterrent to alcohol use on the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 10:21
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|889401
|VIRIN:
|230630-G-PO504-1081
|Filename:
|DOD_109746363
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|MAYPORT, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
