    Coast Guard promotes Operation Dry Water

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Fabian Perez, a maritime enforcement specialist from Coast Guard Station Mayport, educates the public on Operation Dry Water and the importance of not drinking and boating, Jun. 30, 2023. The mission of ODW is to reduce the number of alcohol- and drug-related accidents and fatalities through increased recreational boater awareness and by fostering a stronger and more visible deterrent to alcohol use on the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 10:21
    Category: PSA
    Location: MAYPORT, FL, US 

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Operation Dry Water
    Station Mayport
    BUI
    OP DRY WATER

