    7th ATC's TSAE ETSD Supports African Lion 23

    MOROCCO

    06.16.2023

    Video by Capt. Darryl Padgett 

    7th Army Training Command

    7th Army Training Command's Training Support Activity Europe (TSAE) Expeditionary Training Support Division (ETSD) provides the logistics, set-up, and operations of advanced ranges for rigorous military training during African Lion 23. Together, they ensure precision, discipline, and readiness for any challenge that lies ahead. African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s premier exercise and the largest U.S. military training event conducted on the African continent. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), this multinational exercise brings together over 8,000 participants from allied and partner nations to execute a wide range of training activities designed to build collective readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army Video by Capt. Darryl V. Padgett Jr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 09:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889397
    VIRIN: 230616-A-UR999-1008
    Filename: DOD_109746309
    Length: 00:07:20
    Location: MA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th ATC's TSAE ETSD Supports African Lion 23, by CPT Darryl Padgett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TSAE
    AfricanLion
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    BeAllYouCanBe

