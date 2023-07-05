7th ATC's TSAE ETSD Supports African Lion 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



7th Army Training Command's Training Support Activity Europe (TSAE) Expeditionary Training Support Division (ETSD) provides the logistics, set-up, and operations of advanced ranges for rigorous military training during African Lion 23. Together, they ensure precision, discipline, and readiness for any challenge that lies ahead. African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s premier exercise and the largest U.S. military training event conducted on the African continent. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), this multinational exercise brings together over 8,000 participants from allied and partner nations to execute a wide range of training activities designed to build collective readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army Video by Capt. Darryl V. Padgett Jr.)