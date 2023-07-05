7th Army Training Command's Training Support Activity Europe (TSAE) Expeditionary Training Support Division (ETSD) provides the logistics, set-up, and operations of advanced ranges for rigorous military training during African Lion 23. Together, they ensure precision, discipline, and readiness for any challenge that lies ahead. African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s premier exercise and the largest U.S. military training event conducted on the African continent. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), this multinational exercise brings together over 8,000 participants from allied and partner nations to execute a wide range of training activities designed to build collective readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army Video by Capt. Darryl V. Padgett Jr.)
|06.16.2023
|07.06.2023 09:37
|Video Productions
|889397
|230616-A-UR999-1008
|DOD_109746309
|00:07:20
|MA
|1
|1
This work, 7th ATC's TSAE ETSD Supports African Lion 23, by CPT Darryl Padgett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
