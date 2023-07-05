Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade provides UH-60 Blackhawk aviation support for airborne training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAUGAVPILS, LATVIA

    06.29.2023

    Video by Sgt. Alex Soliday 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with Task Force Nighthawk, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting 4 Infantry Division, provide aviation support during an airborne training operation at an airfield in Daugavpils, Latvia, June 29. The Soldiers jumped from UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters with a maneuverable canopy.The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 10:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889396
    VIRIN: 230629-Z-JS531-1113
    Filename: DOD_109746296
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: DAUGAVPILS, LV 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade provides UH-60 Blackhawk aviation support for airborne training, by SGT Alex Soliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT