B-Roll: 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade provides UH-60 Blackhawk aviation support for airborne training

U.S. Soldiers with Task Force Nighthawk, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting 4 Infantry Division, provide aviation support during an airborne training operation at an airfield in Daugavpils, Latvia, June 29. The Soldiers jumped from UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters with a maneuverable canopy.The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alex Soliday)
|06.29.2023
|07.06.2023 10:23
|B-Roll
|889396
|230629-Z-JS531-1113
|DOD_109746296
|00:01:38
|DAUGAVPILS, LV
|1
|1
