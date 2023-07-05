Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade provides UH-60 Blackhawk aviation support for airborne training

    DAUGAVPILS, LATVIA

    06.29.2023

    Video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr. 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Paratroopers descend on a drop zone as Task Force Nighthawk, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting 4th Infantry Division, provides aviation support with two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, during airborne training at an airfield in Daugavpils, Latvia, June 28. The 4th Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 10:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889392
    VIRIN: 230629-Z-YU904-1002
    Filename: DOD_109746263
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: DAUGAVPILS, LV 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade provides UH-60 Blackhawk aviation support for airborne training, by SGT Cesar Salazar Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

