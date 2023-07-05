B-Roll: 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade provides UH-60 Blackhawk aviation support for airborne training

U.S. Army Paratroopers descend on a drop zone as Task Force Nighthawk, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting 4th Infantry Division, provides aviation support with two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, during airborne training at an airfield in Daugavpils, Latvia, June 28. The 4th Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)
