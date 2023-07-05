Basic Combat Training-Weapon Disassembly and Cleaning-1. Fort Jackson, SC. Video captured by Enterprise Multimedia Center at Fort Eustis, VA.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 07:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889382
|VIRIN:
|230706-A-A4411-1107
|Filename:
|DOD_109746188
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Basic Combat Training-Weapon Disassembly and Cleaning-1, by Christopher Coyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT