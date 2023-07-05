Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Basic Combat Training-Weapon Disassembly and Cleaning-2

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    Video by Christopher Coyer 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    Basic Combat Training-Weapon Disassembly and Cleaning-2. Fort Jackson, SC. Video captured by Enterprise Multimedia Center at Fort Eustis, VA.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 07:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889381
    VIRIN: 230706-A-A4411-1108
    Filename: DOD_109746187
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basic Combat Training-Weapon Disassembly and Cleaning-2, by Christopher Coyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recruit
    BCT
    Basic Combat Training
    CIMT
    Center of Initial Military Training
    Weapon Disassembly and Cleaning

