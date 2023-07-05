Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sigonella Scuba Club Beach Clean-Up

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    06.24.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Berksteiner 

    AFN Sigonella

    Members of the Sigonella Scuba Club went to the San Giovanni Li Cuti area in Catania to conduct a beach clean-up with Troop 53 boyscouts and local organizations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 07:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 889378
    VIRIN: 230624-N-UY393-1001
    Filename: DOD_109746181
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sigonella Scuba Club Beach Clean-Up, by PO2 William Berksteiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    SCUBA Diving Gear

    TAGS

    Scuba
    NAS Sigonella

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT