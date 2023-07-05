Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    457th EFS Fighting Falcons participate in a formation flight with the Royal Saudi Air Force

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.06.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    F-16C Fighting Falcons from the 457th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron refuel from a KC-135 from the 912th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, and participate in a formation flight with Royal Saudi Air Force F-15s over U.S. Central Command's area of responsibility, June 13, 2023. (Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    (B-Roll from Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth, United States Air Forces Central)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 06:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889374
    VIRIN: 230706-F-WT152-1001
    Filename: DOD_109746172
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 457th EFS Fighting Falcons participate in a formation flight with the Royal Saudi Air Force, by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    refueling
    F-15
    fighting falcon
    Air refueling
    Royal Saudi Air Force
    weeklyvideos

