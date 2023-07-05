457th EFS Fighting Falcons participate in a formation flight with the Royal Saudi Air Force

F-16C Fighting Falcons from the 457th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron refuel from a KC-135 from the 912th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, and participate in a formation flight with Royal Saudi Air Force F-15s over U.S. Central Command's area of responsibility, June 13, 2023. (Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)
(B-Roll from Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth, United States Air Forces Central)
