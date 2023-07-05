Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Change of Command

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    06.29.2023

    Video by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center held a Change of Command on June 29, 2023. Col. Theodore R. Brown assumes command, succeeding Col. Andrew L. Landers. With exceptional dedication, leadership, and unwavering commitment, Col. Brown is well-suited for this role, instilling confidence in LRMC's continued excellence. We express deep gratitude to Col. Landers for his outstanding service and remarkable contributions. The ceremony signifies strength and continuity, honoring the legacy upheld by our brave men and women in uniform. Join us in honoring these exceptional leaders and the Troop Command's selfless dedication to protecting our nation and providing exceptional care. Celebrate with us and stay tuned for updates on our journey together.

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 06:19
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 

