B-Roll: U.S. Army Ivy Brass Quintet entertains Estonian crowd at U.S. Independence Day Celebration

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Ivy Brass Quintet, 4th Infantry Division Band, perform during a public concert at Jaani Kirik, St. John’s Church in Tallinn, Estonia, July 2. The July 2 performance was one of several events coordinated by the U.S. Embassy in Estonia to celebrate America’s Independence Day with the Estonian public and continue building the relationship between Estonia, the United States, and other NATO allies. The Ivy Brass Band is deployed with other 4th Infantry Division Soldiers across Poland and the Baltic region. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)