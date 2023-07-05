Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: U.S. Army Ivy Brass Quintet entertains Estonian crowd at U.S. Independence Day Celebration

    TALLINN, ESTONIA

    07.02.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Ivy Brass Quintet, 4th Infantry Division Band, perform during a public concert at Jaani Kirik, St. John’s Church in Tallinn, Estonia, July 2. The July 2 performance was one of several events coordinated by the U.S. Embassy in Estonia to celebrate America’s Independence Day with the Estonian public and continue building the relationship between Estonia, the United States, and other NATO allies. The Ivy Brass Band is deployed with other 4th Infantry Division Soldiers across Poland and the Baltic region. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 06:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889368
    VIRIN: 230702-Z-AS463-1145
    Filename: DOD_109746112
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: TALLINN, EE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Army Ivy Brass Quintet entertains Estonian crowd at U.S. Independence Day Celebration, by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

