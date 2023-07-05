3rd Marine Division Change of Command

3rd Marine Division hosts a Change of Command ceremony June 30, 2023, on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan. The incoming commanding general for 3rd Marine Division is U.S. Marine Corps MajGen. Christian F. Wortman. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 01:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|889347
|VIRIN:
|230630-M-KJ570-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109745945
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
