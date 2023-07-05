Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Marine Division Change of Command (Clean)

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.30.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    3rd Marine Division hosts a Change of Command ceremony June 30, 2023, on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan. The incoming commanding general for 3rd Marine Division is U.S. Marine Corps MajGen. Christian F. Wortman. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 01:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889346
    VIRIN: 230630-M-KJ570-1001
    Filename: DOD_109745944
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    12th Marines
    Change of Command
    3rd Recon
    3rMarDiv

