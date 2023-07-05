USACE Pittsburgh Operations Branch Employee Helps Guam Residents

Christopher Schuster, a Pittsburgh District Operations Branch employee, is deployed to Guam to assist with temporary roofing efforts throughout the island in the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar. The U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in coordination with the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Mayor’s Council of Guam, launched Roofing Installation Support Emergency Utilization Program, or RISEUP, to help temporarily repair metal roofs damaged by the typhoon.
