    USACE Pittsburgh Operations Branch Employee Helps Guam Residents

    GUAM

    06.30.2023

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    Christopher Schuster, a Pittsburgh District Operations Branch employee, is deployed to Guam to assist with temporary roofing efforts throughout the island in the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar. The U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in coordination with the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Mayor’s Council of Guam, launched Roofing Installation Support Emergency Utilization Program, or RISEUP, to help temporarily repair metal roofs damaged by the typhoon.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 22:23
    Category: Package
    Location: GU

    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    Typhoon Mawar
    RISEUP

