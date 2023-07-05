Soldiers assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command marched in the Village of Rolling Meadows Independence Day parade, July 4, 2023. Shortly a month after celebrating the U.S. Army's 248th birthday, Soldiers today continue to support the spirit and ideals of the founders by defending liberty and free people around the world.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 19:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|889329
|VIRIN:
|230705-A-BU909-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109745583
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|ROLLING MEADOWS, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers march in local Independence Day celebration, by SSG Erika Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT