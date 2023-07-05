Soldiers march in local Independence Day celebration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command marched in the Village of Rolling Meadows Independence Day parade, July 4, 2023. Shortly a month after celebrating the U.S. Army's 248th birthday, Soldiers today continue to support the spirit and ideals of the founders by defending liberty and free people around the world.

(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)