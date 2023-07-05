Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers march in local Independence Day celebration

    ROLLING MEADOWS, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker 

    85th Support Command

    Soldiers assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command marched in the Village of Rolling Meadows Independence Day parade, July 4, 2023. Shortly a month after celebrating the U.S. Army's 248th birthday, Soldiers today continue to support the spirit and ideals of the founders by defending liberty and free people around the world.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 19:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889329
    VIRIN: 230705-A-BU909-1001
    Filename: DOD_109745583
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: ROLLING MEADOWS, IL, US 

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Independence Day
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command
    SSG Erika Whitaker

