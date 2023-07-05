Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Russian unprofessional behavior over Syria - 5 July 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SYRIA

    07.05.2023

    Courtesy Video

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Russian SU-35 fighter aircraft close in on U.S. MQ-9 aircraft on July 5, 2023 over on July 5, 2023 over Syria. The Russian SU-35 fighter aircraft employed parachute flares in the flight path of U.S. MQ-9 aircraft. Against established norms and protocols, this forced U.S. aircraft to conduct evasive maneuvers. Additionally, one Russian pilot positioned their aircraft in front of an MQ-9 and engaged afterburner, dynamically increasing speed and air pressure, which reduced the MQ-9 operator’s ability to safely operate the aircraft. These events represent a new level of unprofessional and unsafe action by Russian air forces operating in Syria.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 17:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889328
    VIRIN: 230705-F-F3301-1005
    Filename: DOD_109745127
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: SY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Russian unprofessional behavior over Syria - 5 July 2023, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Russia
    MQ-9
    Syria

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT