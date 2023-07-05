Airmen Load Medical Supplies During Resolute Sentinel 23

U.S. and Peruvian Airmen assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force, Resolute Sentinel 23, help load medical supplies at Base Aérea Las Palmas to be used by personnel at Hospital Dos De Mayo, Lima, Peru, July 5, 2023, during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 16:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889324
|VIRIN:
|230705-F-IZ285-5000
|Filename:
|DOD_109744913
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|LIMA, PE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
