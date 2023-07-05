Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen Load Medical Supplies During Resolute Sentinel 23

    LIMA, PERU

    07.05.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. and Peruvian Airmen assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force, Resolute Sentinel 23, help load medical supplies at Base Aérea Las Palmas to be used by personnel at Hospital Dos De Mayo, Lima, Peru, July 5, 2023, during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 16:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889324
    VIRIN: 230705-F-IZ285-5000
    Filename: DOD_109744913
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: LIMA, PE 

    #aeromedical
    #SOUTHCOM
    #AFSOUTH
    #RS23
    #ResoluteSentinel
    #ResoluteSentinel23

