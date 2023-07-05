U.S. Marines attached to 2nd Battalion, 5th marines, 1st Marine Division, conduct a dry fire exercise during Intrepid Maven 23.4, July 4, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and Jordanian Armed Forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keegan Bailey)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 03:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889316
|VIRIN:
|230704-M-NR794-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_109744655
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|JO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2/5 conduct a dry fire exercise during Intrepid Maven 23.4, by Cpl Keegan Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
