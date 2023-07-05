Wesley Little and Rhonda Lawson talk about CBP's Veteran Support program and the benefits it has to offer. Nearly one-third of CBP’s workforce are veterans, therefore CBP considers veteran issues, CBP issues. This significant veteran workforce is invaluable to our agency, bringing a unique skillset, knowledge base and sense of camaraderie to our mission.
The Veteran Support Program (VSP) supports the unique needs of veterans, current Reservists and National Guardsmen and their families’ members. VSP connects them to the help and benefits afforded to them by the Department of Defense (DoD) and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) because of their status as a federal government employee and their service and sacrifice to our nation.
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 14:58
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|889309
|VIRIN:
|230705-H-D0456-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109744600
|Length:
|00:17:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CBP Talks - Episode 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
