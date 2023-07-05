CBP Talks - Episode 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Wesley Little and Rhonda Lawson talk about CBP's Veteran Support program and the benefits it has to offer. Nearly one-third of CBP’s workforce are veterans, therefore CBP considers veteran issues, CBP issues. This significant veteran workforce is invaluable to our agency, bringing a unique skillset, knowledge base and sense of camaraderie to our mission.



The Veteran Support Program (VSP) supports the unique needs of veterans, current Reservists and National Guardsmen and their families’ members. VSP connects them to the help and benefits afforded to them by the Department of Defense (DoD) and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) because of their status as a federal government employee and their service and sacrifice to our nation.



