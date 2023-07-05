#Soldiers assigned to the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) executed an eXportable Combat Training Capability exercise, or XCTC, at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 13-28, 2023. Soldiers received evaluations from 188th Infantry Brigade’s Observer Coach/Trainers, after being challenged on different lanes including company attack, platoon attack, and movement to contact among others. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 15:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|889299
|VIRIN:
|230630-A-ET609-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109744536
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
This work, The Ready Brigade Hosts 30th ABCT for XCTC, by SSG Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
