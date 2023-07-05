The Ready Brigade Hosts 30th ABCT for XCTC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



#Soldiers assigned to the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) executed an eXportable Combat Training Capability exercise, or XCTC, at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 13-28, 2023. Soldiers received evaluations from 188th Infantry Brigade’s Observer Coach/Trainers, after being challenged on different lanes including company attack, platoon attack, and movement to contact among others. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)