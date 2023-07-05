Future Soldier Prep Course (FSPC) Testimonial - BG Richard A. Harrison and PFC Patricia Limbaga

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Future Soldier Prep Course Testimonials are produced for potential recruits to learn more about the Army's Future Soldier Prep Course. These first hand testimonials allow for recruits and their families to learn about the course designed to improve their ASVAB test scores and nutrition and exercise for weight loss to meet the Army's standards.