This b-roll package contains footage of U.S. Navy SWCC selection training, known as Alfa Phase. This includes inspections, physical exercises, hawser PT evolutions, swim training, and boat PT. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 15:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889289
|VIRIN:
|230705-N-RT381-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_109744144
|Length:
|00:16:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, SWCC Alfa Phase Selection B-Roll, by Kashif Basharat, PO1 George Bell, PO1 Jonathan Clay, Austin Rooney, James Shea and Jonathan Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT