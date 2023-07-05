Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SWCC Training, Bravo and Charlie Phases

    UNITED STATES

    07.05.2023

    Video by Kashif Basharat, Petty Officer 1st Class George Bell, Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Clay, Austin Rooney, James Shea and Jonathan Snyder

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    This b-roll package includes video of U.S. Navy SWCC candidates taking part in the Bravo and Charlie portions of training, including footage of weapons training and handling, heavy weapons, boat operations, boat maintenance, medical training, and a final exam. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 15:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889286
    VIRIN: 230705-N-RT381-1009
    Filename: DOD_109744133
    Length: 00:10:46
    Location: US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SWCC Training, Bravo and Charlie Phases, by Kashif Basharat, PO1 George Bell, PO1 Jonathan Clay, Austin Rooney, James Shea and Jonathan Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    boats
    buds
    swcc
    live fire
    operator
    special operations
    naval special warfare
    coronado
    special forces
    weapons
    training
    hell week
    special warfare combat crewman

