This b-roll package includes video of U.S. Navy SWCC candidates taking part in the Bravo and Charlie portions of training, including footage of weapons training and handling, heavy weapons, boat operations, boat maintenance, medical training, and a final exam. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 15:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889286
|VIRIN:
|230705-N-RT381-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_109744133
|Length:
|00:10:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, SWCC Training, Bravo and Charlie Phases, by Kashif Basharat, PO1 George Bell, PO1 Jonathan Clay, Austin Rooney, James Shea and Jonathan Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
