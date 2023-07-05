Army SOH Star Ceremony - USACE Rock Island District

The USACE Rock Island District was awarded the U.S. Army's Safety and Occupational Health Star Award during a ceremony held June 29, 2023, at the District Headquarters at the Rock Island Arsenal. This achievement marks the culmination of several years of process development and mentorship which has integrated safety into the culture of the organization and provided a method for continuous improvement.
|06.29.2023
|07.05.2023 14:58
|Video Productions
|889282
|230629-A-JD595-4323
|DOD_109744108
|00:03:27
|IL, US
|1
|1
Army Corps of Engineers
Rock Island Arsenal
