    Army SOH Star Ceremony - USACE Rock Island District

    IL, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Video by Frances Candelaria 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District

    The USACE Rock Island District was awarded the U.S. Army's Safety and Occupational Health Star Award during a ceremony held June 29, 2023, at the District Headquarters at the Rock Island Arsenal. This achievement marks the culmination of several years of process development and mentorship which has integrated safety into the culture of the organization and provided a method for continuous improvement.

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 14:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889282
    VIRIN: 230629-A-JD595-4323
    Filename: DOD_109744108
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: IL, US

    Army Corps of Engineers

    Rock Island Arsenal

    SOH
    USACE Rock Island
    Safety STAR award

