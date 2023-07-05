Army SOH Star Ceremony - USACE Rock Island District

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The USACE Rock Island District was awarded the U.S. Army's Safety and Occupational Health Star Award during a ceremony held June 29, 2023, at the District Headquarters at the Rock Island Arsenal. This achievement marks the culmination of several years of process development and mentorship which has integrated safety into the culture of the organization and provided a method for continuous improvement.