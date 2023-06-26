Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What is Warriors Walk on Fort Stewart?

    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Video by Daniel Malta 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    This walkway is dedicated to the Soldiers and attached units of 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield. For decades, many brave Soldiers have marched at Cottrell Field prior to going to battle and this is where they are welcomed when they return home. It is this field where warriors walk. It is here on this walkway that we remember our fallen Soldiers who demonstrated exceptional valor and honor during Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. The first ceremony was conducted April 29, 2003. There are currently 469 heroic Soldiers honored at Warriors Walk.

    TAGS

    Memorial
    Fort Stewart
    Warriors Walk

