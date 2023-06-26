This walkway is dedicated to the Soldiers and attached units of 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield. For decades, many brave Soldiers have marched at Cottrell Field prior to going to battle and this is where they are welcomed when they return home. It is this field where warriors walk. It is here on this walkway that we remember our fallen Soldiers who demonstrated exceptional valor and honor during Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. The first ceremony was conducted April 29, 2003. There are currently 469 heroic Soldiers honored at Warriors Walk.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 12:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|889281
|VIRIN:
|230626-A-DM187-3737
|Filename:
|DOD_109744089
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What is Warriors Walk on Fort Stewart?, by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT