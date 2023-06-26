What is Warriors Walk on Fort Stewart?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This walkway is dedicated to the Soldiers and attached units of 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield. For decades, many brave Soldiers have marched at Cottrell Field prior to going to battle and this is where they are welcomed when they return home. It is this field where warriors walk. It is here on this walkway that we remember our fallen Soldiers who demonstrated exceptional valor and honor during Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. The first ceremony was conducted April 29, 2003. There are currently 469 heroic Soldiers honored at Warriors Walk.