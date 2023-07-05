SWCC: Making an Operator is a 3-part documentary series showcasing the training involved in creating a special warfare combat crewman. In the final episode we get a look at Bravo and Charlie phases, where SWCC candidates learn the technical aspect of the job, such as navigation, boat maintenance, and weapons training. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 14:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889272
|VIRIN:
|230705-N-RT381-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_109743936
|Length:
|00:15:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SWCC: Making an Operator - Episode 3, by Kashif Basharat, PO1 George Bell, PO1 Jonathan Clay, Austin Rooney, James Shea and Jonathan Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT