Austin Swears In New Service Members

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the all-volunteer military, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III swears in 90 new recruits at Fort Meade, Md.
|07.05.2023
|07.05.2023 11:25
|Briefings
|00:09:45
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
