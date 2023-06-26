Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Austin Swears In New Service Members

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the all-volunteer military, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III swears in 90 new recruits at Fort Meade, Md.

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 11:25
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 889269
    Filename: DOD_109743917
    Length: 00:09:45
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

