Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCLC TV Behind the scenes of ZOV

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Video by AFCLC Maxwell 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    Welcome to the Air Force’s Global Classroom! On today’s episode of #AFCLCTV, we’ll go behind the scenes of the popular ‘ZOV’ document translation to discuss the process and impact of the project from the leadership and organizational perspective with Air University’s Office of Sponsored Programs Research Coordinator Dr. Margaret Sankey and AFCLC’s Language Development Coordinator Steve Gunter.

    Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed or implied in the contents of this video are those of the authors. They should not be construed as carrying the official sanction of the Department of Defense, Air Force, Air Education and Training Command, Air University, or other agencies or departments of the U.S. government or their international equivalents. In addition, the use of ‘Zoom’ or any other communication media used in this video are not promoted by Air University or the U.S. Air Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 11:29
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 889266
    VIRIN: 230630-O-XQ105-9008
    Filename: DOD_109743832
    Length: 00:25:23
    Location: AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCLC TV Behind the scenes of ZOV, by AFCLC Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Russia
    translation
    Air University
    AFCLC
    AFCLC TV
    ZOV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT