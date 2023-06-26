AFCLC TV Behind the scenes of ZOV

Welcome to the Air Force’s Global Classroom! On today’s episode of #AFCLCTV, we’ll go behind the scenes of the popular ‘ZOV’ document translation to discuss the process and impact of the project from the leadership and organizational perspective with Air University’s Office of Sponsored Programs Research Coordinator Dr. Margaret Sankey and AFCLC’s Language Development Coordinator Steve Gunter.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed or implied in the contents of this video are those of the authors. They should not be construed as carrying the official sanction of the Department of Defense, Air Force, Air Education and Training Command, Air University, or other agencies or departments of the U.S. government or their international equivalents. In addition, the use of ‘Zoom’ or any other communication media used in this video are not promoted by Air University or the U.S. Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 11:29
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|889266
|VIRIN:
|230630-O-XQ105-9008
|Filename:
|DOD_109743832
|Length:
|00:25:23
|Location:
|AL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
