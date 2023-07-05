Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy SWCC teams conduct live fire exercise

    UNITED STATES

    07.05.2023

    Video by Austin Rooney            

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    U.S. Navy SWCC teams conduct a live fire evolution (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 14:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889265
    VIRIN: 230405-N-RT381-1002
    Filename: DOD_109743830
    Length: 00:04:32
    Location: US

    TAGS

    swcc
    live fire
    machine gun
    operator
    special operations
    naval special warfare

