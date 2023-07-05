Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SWCC: Making an Operator - Episode 1

    UNITED STATES

    07.05.2023

    Video by Kashif Basharat, Petty Officer 1st Class George Bell, Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Clay, Austin Rooney, James Shea and Jonathan Snyder

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    SWCC: Making an Operator is a 3-part documentary series showcasing the training involved in creating a special warfare combat crewman. In the first episode, we get an inside look at Alfa Phase, where candidates are put through challenging evolutions to test their grit and endurance. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 14:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889264
    VIRIN: 230405-N-RT381-1003
    Filename: DOD_109743828
    Length: 00:15:26
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SWCC: Making an Operator - Episode 1, by Kashif Basharat, PO1 George Bell, PO1 Jonathan Clay, Austin Rooney, James Shea and Jonathan Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    boats
    buds
    swcc
    live fire
    operator
    special operations
    naval special warfare
    coronado
    special forces
    weapons
    training
    hell week
    special warfare combat crewman

