SWCC: Making an Operator - Episode 1

SWCC: Making an Operator is a 3-part documentary series showcasing the training involved in creating a special warfare combat crewman. In the first episode, we get an inside look at Alfa Phase, where candidates are put through challenging evolutions to test their grit and endurance. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)