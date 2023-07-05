Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt 1st Class Candy Hernandez-Why I Serve

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Video by Bryan Araujo 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Sgt 1st Class Candy Hernandez shares her story and why she serves in the U.S. Army in Fort Sill, OK.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 10:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889258
    VIRIN: 230626-D-GJ183-5830
    Filename: DOD_109743745
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Soldier
    Fort Sill
    Army
    Why I Serve

