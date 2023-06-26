Welcome to Lithuania (Master with subs)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Welcome to Lithuania! A land of rich history, beautiful scenery, blazing-fast internet, and in July 2023, the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Since the end of the Soviet occupation, Lithuania has blossomed into an economically vibrant nation, full of deep forests, blue lakes and rolling hills. The country joined NATO in 2004 and quickly became an indispensable part of the Alliance’s exercises and operations.

Here to introduce us to his country is Aurimas Valujavičius, a Lithuanian traveller and vlogger famous for completing a four-month journey across the Atlantic Ocean in a single rowing boat.

Lithuania’s capital Vilnius will host the NATO summit on 11-12 July 2023.