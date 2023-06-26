Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome to Lithuania (International)

    LITHUANIA

    06.19.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Labas! Welcome to Lithuania, host of the 2023 NATO Summit, a land of rich history and beautiful scenery.

    Welcome to Lithuania! A land of rich history, beautiful scenery, blazing-fast internet, and in July 2023, the NATO summit in Vilnius.
    Since the end of the Soviet occupation, Lithuania has blossomed into an economically vibrant nation, full of deep forests, blue lakes and rolling hills. The country joined NATO in 2004 and quickly became an indispensable part of the Alliance’s exercises and operations.
    Here to introduce us to his country is Aurimas Valujavičius, a Lithuanian traveller and vlogger famous for completing a four-month journey across the Atlantic Ocean in a single rowing boat.
    Lithuania’s capital Vilnius will host the NATO summit on 11-12 July 2023.

    Date Taken: 06.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 10:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889253
    VIRIN: 230705-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109743696
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: LT

    NATO
    natochannel
    NATO Summit 2023

