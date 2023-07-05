230705-N-NO146-2001 GULF OF OMAN (July 5, 2023) An Iranian naval vessel approaches and fires shots at M/T Richmond Voyager transiting the Gulf of Oman, during an attempted unlawful seizure by Iran, July 5, 2023. (U.S. Navy video)
|07.05.2023
|07.05.2023 12:19
|B-Roll
|Location:
|GULF OF OMAN
This work, U.S. Prevents Iran from Seizing Two Merchant Tankers in Gulf of Oman, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Prevents Iran from Seizing Two Merchant Tankers in Gulf of Oman
