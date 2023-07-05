Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Prevents Iran from Seizing Two Merchant Tankers in Gulf of Oman

    GULF OF OMAN

    07.05.2023

    Video by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230705-N-NO146-2001 GULF OF OMAN (July 5, 2023) An Iranian naval vessel approaches and fires shots at M/T Richmond Voyager transiting the Gulf of Oman, during an attempted unlawful seizure by Iran, July 5, 2023. (U.S. Navy video)

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 12:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889251
    VIRIN: 230705-N-NO146-2001
    Filename: DOD_109743694
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: GULF OF OMAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Prevents Iran from Seizing Two Merchant Tankers in Gulf of Oman, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iran
    Gulf of Oman
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    USS McFaul
    Richmond Voyager

