Royal Air Force Mildenhall teaches service members on the process of getting your personal vehicle shipped to an OCONUS or CONUS location. The purpose of the video is to inform service members on the main critical points of an inspection and what to look out for.
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 10:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889244
|VIRIN:
|230705-F-AB266-2057
|Filename:
|DOD_109743669
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|SUFFOLK, ENG, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, VPC Inspection, by A1C Christopher Campbell and A1C Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT