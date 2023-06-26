Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VPC Inspection

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SUFFOLK, ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.05.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell and Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Royal Air Force Mildenhall teaches service members on the process of getting your personal vehicle shipped to an OCONUS or CONUS location. The purpose of the video is to inform service members on the main critical points of an inspection and what to look out for.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 10:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889244
    VIRIN: 230705-F-AB266-2057
    Filename: DOD_109743669
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: SUFFOLK, ENG, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VPC Inspection, by A1C Christopher Campbell and A1C Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VPC
    100ARW
    RAFMildenhall
    BloodyHundreth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT