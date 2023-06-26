Stump the night away at the entertainment center

The Wiesbaden Entertainment Center hosts Country Night every second and fourth Saturday of the month inside the lounge located in the Hainerberg housing area in Wiesbaden, DE, from 7 p.m. until closing. Patrons can participate in two-step and line dance lessons the first two hours of the night. (U.S. Army production by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)
|06.02.2023
|07.05.2023 09:58
|Video Productions
|889243
|230602-A-DX878-1001
|100001
|DOD_109743668
|00:00:30
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|1
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
