Stump the night away at the entertainment center

The Wiesbaden Entertainment Center hosts Country Night every second and fourth Saturday of the month inside the lounge located in the Hainerberg housing area in Wiesbaden, DE, from 7 p.m. until closing. Patrons can participate in two-step and line dance lessons the first two hours of the night. (U.S. Army production by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)