    Stump the night away at the entertainment center

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    06.02.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Morris 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    The Wiesbaden Entertainment Center hosts Country Night every second and fourth Saturday of the month inside the lounge located in the Hainerberg housing area in Wiesbaden, DE, from 7 p.m. until closing. Patrons can participate in two-step and line dance lessons the first two hours of the night. (U.S. Army production by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 09:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889243
    VIRIN: 230602-A-DX878-1001
    PIN: 100001
    Filename: DOD_109743668
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
    Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation
    Entertainment Center

