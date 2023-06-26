Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MUSEUM 14-45

    MONTECCHIO MAGGIORE, ITALY

    07.05.2023

    Video by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Video presentation of the War Museum 1914-1945 at Montecchio Maggiore,
    Vicenza, Italy, 5 July, 2023. Over forty vintage military vehicles including tanks, half-tracks, artillery tractors, armoured vehicles, logistics vehicles and motorbikes are on display at the Museum. More than forty artillery pieces (howitzers, cannons, naval guns, mine launchers and mortars) represent the heavy weapons of the major armies of the First and Second World War, Air Force Hall is dedicated to the birth and development of the speciality and it exhibits hundreds of relics, Navy Hall offers naval memorabilia of considerable importance, including numerous objects recalling the intense ties with the Territory, among the most striking areas is the reconstruction of an Italian trench on monte Pasubio during WWI. (Video by Paolo Bovo, Andrea Baldinazzo and Mattia Berno, Voice over by Mr. Ivano Trevisanutto)

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 10:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889240
    VIRIN: 230705-A-A0923-1001
    Filename: DOD_109743664
    Length: 00:06:00
    Location: MONTECCHIO MAGGIORE, IT 

    This work, MUSEUM 14-45, by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAGITALY
    GARRISONITALY
    SETAF-AF
    MUSEOMONTECCHIOMAGGIORE

