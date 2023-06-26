MUSEUM 14-45

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Video presentation of the War Museum 1914-1945 at Montecchio Maggiore,

Vicenza, Italy, 5 July, 2023. Over forty vintage military vehicles including tanks, half-tracks, artillery tractors, armoured vehicles, logistics vehicles and motorbikes are on display at the Museum. More than forty artillery pieces (howitzers, cannons, naval guns, mine launchers and mortars) represent the heavy weapons of the major armies of the First and Second World War, Air Force Hall is dedicated to the birth and development of the speciality and it exhibits hundreds of relics, Navy Hall offers naval memorabilia of considerable importance, including numerous objects recalling the intense ties with the Territory, among the most striking areas is the reconstruction of an Italian trench on monte Pasubio during WWI. (Video by Paolo Bovo, Andrea Baldinazzo and Mattia Berno, Voice over by Mr. Ivano Trevisanutto)