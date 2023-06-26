U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kai Gose, Inspector General readiness planner, speaks about Exercise Varsity 23-2, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 24, 2023. The exercise helped improve readiness for real world scenarios at Ramstein Air Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Sgt. Kevin Henderson and Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 09:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889239
|VIRIN:
|230524-F-VM922-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_109743655
|Length:
|00:04:47
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ramstein Air Base Conducts Exercise Varsity 23-2 (1080p B-Roll), by A1C Norman Enriquez and SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
