    Ramstein Air Base Conducts Exercise Varsity 23-2 (1080p B-Roll)

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.24.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Norman Enriquez and Sgt. Kevin Henderson

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kai Gose, Inspector General readiness planner, speaks about Exercise Varsity 23-2, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 24, 2023. The exercise helped improve readiness for real world scenarios at Ramstein Air Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Sgt. Kevin Henderson and Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 09:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889239
    VIRIN: 230524-F-VM922-1006
    Filename: DOD_109743655
    Length: 00:04:47
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Ramstein Air Base Conducts Exercise Varsity 23-2 (1080p B-Roll), by A1C Norman Enriquez and SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Exercise
    86 AW
    Exercise Varsity 23-2

