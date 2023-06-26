JROTC: Deciding to lead

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Lt. Col (Retired) Jon Ring, senior military instructor, Wiesbaden High School Warrior Battalion, Kasey Jacobs, student commander, Wiesbaden High School Warrior Battalion, and Henston Carl, drill team captain, Wiesbaden High School Warrior Battalion share their experience in the JROTC program at Wiesbaden High School, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, June 2, 2023. The Army JROTC curriculum includes such topics as citizenship, leadership, U.S. Military History, first-aid, human relations, military map reading, techniques of communication, drill and ceremony, physical fitness, and time management. (U.S. Army production by Sgt. Austin Baker and Spc. Theodosius Santalov)