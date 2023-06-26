Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JROTC: Deciding to lead

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    06.13.2023

    Video by Sgt. Austin Baker and Spc. Theodosius Santalov

    AFN Wiesbaden

    U.S. Army Lt. Col (Retired) Jon Ring, senior military instructor, Wiesbaden High School Warrior Battalion, Kasey Jacobs, student commander, Wiesbaden High School Warrior Battalion, and Henston Carl, drill team captain, Wiesbaden High School Warrior Battalion share their experience in the JROTC program at Wiesbaden High School, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, June 2, 2023. The Army JROTC curriculum includes such topics as citizenship, leadership, U.S. Military History, first-aid, human relations, military map reading, techniques of communication, drill and ceremony, physical fitness, and time management. (U.S. Army production by Sgt. Austin Baker and Spc. Theodosius Santalov)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 08:49
    TAGS

    Army JROTC
    U.S. Army
    StrongerTogether
    Deciding To Lead

