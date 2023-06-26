U.S. Army Lt. Col (Retired) Jon Ring, senior military instructor, Wiesbaden High School Warrior Battalion, Kasey Jacobs, student commander, Wiesbaden High School Warrior Battalion, and Henston Carl, drill team captain, Wiesbaden High School Warrior Battalion share their experience in the JROTC program at Wiesbaden High School, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, June 2, 2023. The Army JROTC curriculum includes such topics as citizenship, leadership, U.S. Military History, first-aid, human relations, military map reading, techniques of communication, drill and ceremony, physical fitness, and time management. (U.S. Army production by Sgt. Austin Baker and Spc. Theodosius Santalov)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 08:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889238
|VIRIN:
|230613-A-CQ023-1001
|PIN:
|100002
|Filename:
|DOD_109743624
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
This work, JROTC: Deciding to lead, by SGT Austin Baker and SPC Theodosius Santalov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
