    Baumholder Homeschool Swim Clinic (1080p Interview)

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    06.14.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Marcel Fisher, Baumholder Youth Sports and Fitness Director, speaks about a swim clinic at Wetzel Kaserne, Baumholder, Germany, on June 14, 2023. The swim clinic was specifically designed to cater to homeschooled children in the Baumholder Military Community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 09:29
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 889236
    VIRIN: 230614-F-VM922-1006
    Filename: DOD_109743619
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 

    Baumholder
    CYS
    Child and Youth Service
    Army Family & MWR
    Swim Clinic
    Baumholder Aquatics Center

