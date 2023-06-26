Marcel Fisher, Baumholder Youth Sports and Fitness Director, speaks about a swim clinic at Wetzel Kaserne, Baumholder, Germany, on June 14, 2023. The swim clinic was specifically designed to cater to homeschooled children in the Baumholder Military Community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 09:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|889233
|VIRIN:
|230614-F-VM922-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109743595
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Baumholder Homeschool Swim Clinic (1080p without graphics), by A1C Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT