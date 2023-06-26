Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    500th Engineer Support Company Conducts Vertical Training

    GERMANY

    06.21.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Soldiers from 500th Engineer Support Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade on 21 June 2023 filled multi-launch rocket systems with cement to provide the 41st Field Artillery Brigade the means to train with appropriate weights in Fort Bavaria, Germany.

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 07:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889232
    VIRIN: 230621-A-PT551-7141
    Filename: DOD_109743594
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: DE

    This work, 500th Engineer Support Company Conducts Vertical Training, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Engineers

