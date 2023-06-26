18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/889228" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from within the 18th Military Police Brigade partook in the units Best Squad Competition from June 26, 2023, to June 30, 2023 in Grafenwohr, Germany. Service members were tested on an Army Combat Fitness Test, warrior task and battle drills, squad lanes, a 12-mile ruck march, land navigation, an obstacle course, an oral board, and a written test.