Soldiers from within the 18th Military Police Brigade partook in the units Best Squad Competition from June 26, 2023, to June 30, 2023 in Grafenwohr, Germany. Service members were tested on an Army Combat Fitness Test, warrior task and battle drills, squad lanes, a 12-mile ruck march, land navigation, an obstacle course, an oral board, and a written test.
|07.29.2022
|07.05.2023 07:31
|Package
|889228
|220729-A-PT551-5664
|DOD_109743577
|00:02:22
|DE
|1
|1
This work, 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition 2023, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
