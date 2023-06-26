Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    07.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Soldiers from within the 18th Military Police Brigade partook in the units Best Squad Competition from June 26, 2023, to June 30, 2023 in Grafenwohr, Germany. Service members were tested on an Army Combat Fitness Test, warrior task and battle drills, squad lanes, a 12-mile ruck march, land navigation, an obstacle course, an oral board, and a written test.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 07:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889228
    VIRIN: 220729-A-PT551-5664
    Filename: DOD_109743577
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition 2023, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Squad Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT