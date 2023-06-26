U.S. Airman with the 492nd Fighter Squadron, 48th Fighter Wing from Lakenheath, United Kingdom engage targets in an F-15 Eagle with heavy ordnance into the impact area at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 28, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 08:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889227
|VIRIN:
|230628-A-XB890-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109743546
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, F15s fly over Grafenwoehr Training Area, by SGT Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
