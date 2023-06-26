Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F15s fly over Grafenwoehr Training Area

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    06.29.2023

    Video by Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Airman with the 492nd Fighter Squadron, 48th Fighter Wing from Lakenheath, United Kingdom engage targets in the impact area from an F-15 Eagle at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 29, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 08:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889226
    VIRIN: 230629-A-XB890-1006
    Filename: DOD_109743545
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F15s fly over Grafenwoehr Training Area, by SGT Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

