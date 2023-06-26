Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    207th Change of Command Ceremony Clean Copy

    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.23.2023

    Video by Sgt. Giuseppe Terrasi 

    AFN Vicenza

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade Change of Command Ceremony held at Caserta Ederle for outgoing Commander Col. Mark Denton and incoming Commander Col. Stephen Skells.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 06:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889225
    VIRIN: 230523-A-MS182-1359
    Filename: DOD_109743541
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    This work, 207th Change of Command Ceremony Clean Copy, by SGT Giuseppe Terrasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Change of Command AFN Vicenza USAG Italy 207th Military Intelligence Brigade

