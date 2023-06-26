207th Military Intelligence Brigade Change of Command Ceremony held at Caserta Ederle for outgoing Commander Col. Mark Denton and incoming Commander Col. Stephen Skells.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 06:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|889225
|VIRIN:
|230523-A-MS182-1359
|Filename:
|DOD_109743541
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
This work, 207th Change of Command Ceremony Clean Copy, by SGT Giuseppe Terrasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
