    Wyvern 1 Radio: June 30 2023

    06.30.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon 

    AFN Aviano

    On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio', Col. Vincent O'Connor, 31st FW Vice Commander, and CMSgt Jeremy Unterseher, 31st FW Command Chief, join us in the studio for their final segment and give a farewell message to Wyvern Nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 04:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889209
    VIRIN: 230630-F-NN513-5442
    Filename: DOD_109743409
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: IT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Wyvern 1 Radio: June 30 2023, by SrA Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31 FW
    Third Air Force
    wyvern nation

