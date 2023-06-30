On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio', Col. Vincent O'Connor, 31st FW Vice Commander, and CMSgt Jeremy Unterseher, 31st FW Command Chief, join us in the studio for their final segment and give a farewell message to Wyvern Nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon)
|06.30.2023
|07.05.2023 04:41
|Video Productions
|230630-F-NN513-5442
|00:01:56
|IT
This work, Wyvern 1 Radio: June 30 2023, by SrA Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Aviano Air Base
