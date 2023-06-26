Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Soldiers with 4th Infantry Division forge strong bonds with Estonia at Ambassador’s Residence during Independence Day celebration

    TALLINN, ESTONIA

    07.03.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The U.S. Ambassador to Estonia, George P. Kent, hosts an American Independence Day celebration at the U.S. Embassy residence in Tallinn, Estonia, July 3. The celebration, one of several events the embassy coordinated to share the Fourth of July holiday with the Estonian public, included a static display supported by U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee", 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting 4th Infantry Division, as well as a performance by the Ivy Brass Quintet, 4th Infantry Division Band. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 03:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889206
    VIRIN: 230703-Z-AS463-1281
    Filename: DOD_109743372
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: TALLINN, EE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

