B-Roll: Soldiers with 4th Infantry Division forge strong bonds with Estonia at Ambassador’s Residence during Independence Day celebration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/889206" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Ambassador to Estonia, George P. Kent, hosts an American Independence Day celebration at the U.S. Embassy residence in Tallinn, Estonia, July 3. The celebration, one of several events the embassy coordinated to share the Fourth of July holiday with the Estonian public, included a static display supported by U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee", 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting 4th Infantry Division, as well as a performance by the Ivy Brass Quintet, 4th Infantry Division Band. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)